UIL, Alamo Dome officials monitoring coronavirus ahead of state basketball tournaments

San Antonio, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL and Alamo Dome officials are monitoring the current coronavirus outbreak ahead of the UIL girls basketball state tournament.
Last week, a patient in quarantine in San Antonio was mistakenly released before a positive test came back confirming she had the deadly virus. The UIL said the girls state championship tournament, scheduled Thursday - Saturday is still a go in the Alamo City.
“As concerns grow related to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the UIL has been in regular communication with TEA and other governmental agencies who are closely monitoring the impact of the virus,” The UIL said in a statement. “We are continuing to follow the recommendations of local authorities and, at this time, have not been advised to cancel or postpone the UIL basketball tournaments in San Antonio.”
The Alamo Dome is used to hosting big crowds and does it’s best to keep up sanitary conditions. It looks to improve on their current standards as high school fans from around the state descend on San Antonio.
“The Alamodome, in cooperation with the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management, continues to make the safety of our guests our utmost priority. Our facility has put several safeguards in place including anti-bacterial sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning initiatives. We will remain vigilant regarding all COVID-19 developments. We again look forward to hosting the UIL State Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments and wish all of the teams safe travels and the best of luck.”—Steve Zito, Alamodome General Manager
Four East Texas teams will be playing in San Antonio. Chireno will play tomorrow in the 1A semifinal against Lipan at 8:30 am. Woodville, Winnsboro and Grapeland all play on Friday.
