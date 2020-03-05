UIL, Alamo Dome officials monitoring coronavirus ahead of state basketball tournaments

“The Alamodome, in cooperation with the Bexar County Office of Emergency Management, continues to make the safety of our guests our utmost priority. Our facility has put several safeguards in place including anti-bacterial sanitizing stations and enhanced cleaning initiatives. We will remain vigilant regarding all COVID-19 developments. We again look forward to hosting the UIL State Girls and Boys Basketball Tournaments and wish all of the teams safe travels and the best of luck.”—Steve Zito, Alamodome General Manager