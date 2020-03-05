WebXtra: Lufkin Fire Department getting new engine

By T'Ebonie Tanner | March 5, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 12:23 PM

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council approved on first reading of the purchase of a new fire engine for Lufkin Fire Department.

KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner spoke with Chief Jesse Moody about purchasing a new fire engine for the department and why it’s important for the city of Lufkin. The new fire engine, Pierce Arrow XT Pumper, will cost 674,442.30. They requested an extra $10,000 for additional equipment such as a radio, portable generator and five sections of hoses. The new engine will replace the old one & will be located on Lufkin Avenue at Fire Station 3.

