WebXtra: Lufkin Fire Department getting new engine

KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner spoke with Chief Jesse Moody about purchasing a new fire engine for the department and why it’s important for the city of Lufkin. The new fire engine, Pierce Arrow XT Pumper, will cost 674,442.30. They requested an extra $10,000 for additional equipment such as a radio, portable generator and five sections of hoses. The new engine will replace the old one & will be located on Lufkin Avenue at Fire Station 3.