WEBXTRA: Monster trucks will invade Lufkin during upcoming Mechanical Mayhem

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Monster Trucks have invaded Lufkin.
The annual Mechanical Mayhem monster truck show is March 6-7 at the George H. Henderson Expo Center.
The Texas-made King Krunch is returning to Lufkin with Zilla, Amalie Oil X-Termigator, Wolf Head, and new monster truck Southern Sass.
KTRE sports director Caleb Beames talked with Wolf Head driver Kristen Hope and Southern Sass driver Miranda Riley about the event. We’ll have more on Mechanical mayhem later today.
