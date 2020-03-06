AC basketball teams make it to Region XIV semifinals

From AC Athletics
When the men’s bracket of the tournament opened play on Tuesday, all four of the higher-seeded teams lost. In Thursday’s early game, the No. 1 overall seed lost.
Angelina College’s Roadrunners, the tournament’s No 2 seed, had plenty of time to view the carnage before tipping off their own game, and AC took its cue, outlasting Lamar State College-Port Arthur 65-57 in men’s quarterfinals action at Centenary College in Shreveport.
The win pushes the ‘Runners into Friday’s semifinals against the winner of the Navarro College/Lee College game held late on Thursday.
Earlier in the week, AC head coach Nick Wade mentioned that any win – pretty, ugly, it doesn’t matter – is a big deal in the postseason. Thursday’s win over LSC-PA wasn’t the prettiest until the end. The two teams battled defensively the entire game, and ‘Runner scorers couldn’t get much to fall. In fact, the game’s high scorers for the Roadrunners were Chance Brown and Christyon Eugene with 11 points each.
AC struggled from the field over the first 20 minutes, converting just 11 of 31 attempts – including a few missed layups. And while the ‘Runners’ offense couldn’t get untracked, the defense held the fort, holding the Seahawks to just 23 points over the 20 minutes. AC led 29-23 at the break.
But in the same early interview, Wades stressed the “whatever it takes approach” on such a big stage where one loss ends the season. AC’s Travis Henson, held in check for most of the night, hit a three pointer with 8:00 remaining in the game to give the ‘Runners their biggest lead at 47-36. When the Seahawks fought back to within four points on free throws from Jamyus Jones, a pair of Roadrunner role players stepped in the help close out the win: Ovidio Perez dropped a one-hander at 1:40, Chance Brown scored on a putback and hit a bonus free throw for a 59-50 lead at the 1:10 mark and Dralyn Brown converted a pair of free throws to help end the Seahawks’ season.
Darrell Jones led the Seahawks with 19 points.
AC’s semifinal game on Thursday will tip off at 8 p.m. The Lady Roadrunners, also in Friday’s semifinals, will face Blinn College at 3 p.m.