East Texas Ag News: Caley Choate shows a market steer at Angelina County Fair

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) -Friday evening at the Angelina County Fair is the market steer show. Caley Choate, a Senior at Huntington High, has been showing steers since her freshman year of high school.
Caley has been a member of the Huntington All-Around 4-H for eight years and will show a Charolais cross steer, named Buddy. Through the years, Caley has shown heifers, steers, swine, poultry, mechanics, and participated in the food show at the Angelina County Fair.
She says, “I have found my passion in 4-H and that is leadership.” In her eight years, she has held the offices of club secretary, club president, county council delegate, youth board member, and she has served as a County Fair Ambassador for three years. Through these local leadership roles, she has led school tours at fair and helped at the Angelina County 4-H camp.
But her biggest accomplishment is being selected as a Texas State Livestock ambassador. “I learned so much through this training at Texas A&M.” She says, “Through this program, I got the opportunity to help with an educational booth at the State Fair of Texas, and also at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.”
Caley says, “Since I was in the sixth grade my favorite week had been ‘Fair Week’. I have made lifelong friends and met really great people through the Fair. With this being my senior year, the Fair is the thing I am going to miss participating in most.”
Sponsored by Southside Bank, the Market Steer division has 50 steers entered. After all the steers are weighed in on Wednesday evening, March 25, the superintendent will break the steers into 5 classes based upon weight. Only 35 of the 50 entered will make the sale.
Caley says the hardest part is sale day. “It is great to see your hard work pay off but selling the animal you have put hours of work into and grown attached to is difficult. However, it is rewarding knowing that you raised a good, healthy animal that you will always be proud of."
Her mom, Becca O’Quinn, says, “I hope my daughter learns the value of agriculture and realizes just how much work goes into the products we enjoy in our daily lives. I hope she learns to never take for granted the abundant life we enjoy here in this country and the hard work behind it.”
Steers at our County fair are judged solely on their carcass merit. Breed and hair color is not considered in the division of classes.
The Charolais beef breed originated from continental Europe, specifically France. This large-framed, meaty breed is easily recognized by its white hair.
Caley said, “I never thought I would love teaching and helping people the way 4-H has taught me. If I could persuade young kids to get involved in any club, 4-H would be the one I root for. 4-H gives you so many valuable things such as public speaking, leadership, and, most importantly, you met amazing people from all over. The opportunities it opens up is amazing.”
Buddy will be shown by Caley on the floor of the Expo Center starting at 5 pm on Friday, March 27.
