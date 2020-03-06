First Alert: Gearing up for a dry and mild weekend in the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another Chamber of Commerce Day throughout the Piney Woods of Deep East Texas as we round out this first week of March.
We will keep this nice weather rolling along as we transition into the weekend.
Saturday will be partly sunny and pleasant with mild condition as highs top out in the upper 60’s. By Sunday, however, warm, southerly winds will kick in. This will lead to increasing clouds and warmer temperature readings throughout East Texas as we get close to the 70-degree mark. Despite some cloud cover at times, we are looking at a rain-free, dry weekend throughout the Piney Woods.
Those clouds and warm winds will combine with a few passing disturbances early next week to bring back some rain chances. At this time, Monday looks to be one of the better days for rain when a 40% chance of scattered showers enters the equation. Rain chances will be very low Tuesday through Thursday as most areas remain dry under a mostly cloudy sky to go along with warm and humid conditions.
The persistent south winds will lead to unseasonably warm conditions next week, with daytime highs climbing into the middle-to-upper 70’s.
Toward the end of next week, however, another western storm will start to push out of the desert southwest and into the plains. Depending upon its track, that could bring us some better rain and storm chances by next Friday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.