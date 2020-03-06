Former gymnastics coach hopes Sylvia Keiter’s legacy will live on

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Sylvia Keiter lived the way she died: helping others.
“She was a leader, a motivator and always pushing,” said her former college gymnastics coach, Jackie Fain. “She was everyone’s biggest cheerleader, and she did everything for everybody and that’s what happened the night she died.”
Keiter was driving on Interstate 20 from Shreveport to Dallas the early morning hours of May 19, 2018, to catch a plane to go to a Crossfit competition. She was traveling with Justin Woods when they came upon a car that had crashed into a barrier on a bridge. Fain said the driver had fallen asleep.
Keiter and Justin Woods pulled over, along with two other parties, to assist the person who had crashed. Fain said they had helped the driver and were getting ready to leave.
The Texas Department of Public Safety crash report states that a Chevy pickup driven by Brian Keith Woods, 50, of Sherman, struck the back and left side of the wrecked vehicle, and the wrecked vehicle struck Keiter and Justin Woods, along with one more Good Samaritan. Keiter died at the scene.
According to Harrison County judicial court records, a jury sentenced Brian Woods to a total of 35 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison. He received a 20-year sentence for the intoxication manslaughter charge, and he received sentences of 10 and five years respectively for the two intoxication assault charges.
Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain said that Brian Woods will be serving the prison sentences consecutively.
Fain said Keiter was on the gymnastics team at Centenary College for four years and graduated in 2015. She stayed with the program a fifth year as a graduate assistant.
“Her nickname was ‘Beast’,” Fain said. “She did everything big and 100 percent.”
Fain said she received a call around 3 a.m. on May 19, 2018, that Keiter had died.
“They couldn’t reach her mom so somehow they got ahold of me,” Fain said. “I just felt shock. Devastation. We didn’t know the circumstances, just that we knew she was in an accident.”
As details were revealed, Fain said she could make sense of them.
“I just thought, ‘this was just so unnecessary,’” Fain said. “But I wasn’t surprised that she would stop and help someone because that’s what she would do.”
Fain said she wants Keiter’s legacy to live on at Centenary. In November that same year, the program raised enough money to install a bench next to the Gold Dome at Centenary. They also put on a memorial competition in her name every year.
“It’s an opportunity to talk about her and keep her legacy alive,” Fain said.
The program also awards a “Beast” award after every home meet in honor of Keiter’s nickname.
McCain said Madison Hood served as his first assistant prosecutor during the jury trial.
“We’re very satisfied with this sentence,” McCain said. “It sends a very strong message that the people of this county don’t condone this kind of behavior.”
McCain said that the crime caused a great deal of pain and misery for numerous family and added that he hopes the sentence will give the victims’ families some closure.
