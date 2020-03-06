Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! We have another beautiful day on tap today as temperatures are set to warm into the middle 60s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will once again be a bit breezy for the majority of the afternoon before calming this evening. Skies remain clear overnight and will lead to another chilly morning tomorrow. Clouds begin to increase on Saturday and will stick around on Sunday but East Texas looks to stay dry until Monday. As we focus on the next workweek, showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible starting on Monday so be sure you keep that umbrella handy. Some scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday and we could see slightly better chances to see some rain on Wednesday but there will be spots that stay dry through both days. We’ll see much better chances of seeing scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms starting on Thursday as our next upper-level system brings Pacific moisture back into East Texas. Likely rain chances will persist through Friday and the first half of next Saturday before skies dry out behind a weak cold front. Although skies will remain mostly cloudy throughout the majority of the next workweek, temperatures will likely remain in the 70s in the afternoon thanks to overall breezy southerly winds. Spring may not officially begin until the 20th, but it certainly feels like it showed up early in East Texas!