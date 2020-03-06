(KLTV/KTRE) - Trevor Stripling joins us today with a fun dessert for birthdays, springtime, or any day!
Fun-Fruity Nothing Vanilla Cookies by Trevor Stripling
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 egg
- 1 cups organic cane sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp sea salt
- 1 1/2 cups flour
- 1/4 cup Fruity Pebbles
- 1/4 cup rainbow sprinkles
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Cream together the butter and organic cane sugar until smooth. Beat in the egg then stir in the vanilla. Add baking powder, sea salt, and flour then mix to combine. Add in rainbow sprinkles and Fruity Pebbles Use a cookie scoop of your choice to drop balls of dough onto a parchment lined baking sheet, flatten balls of dough to ensure nice round cookies.
- Bake for about 10 minutes in the preheated oven, or until edges are nicely browned. Let cool 10 minutes on pan, then transfer to a cooling rack, Enjoy
Check out Trevor’s Nothing Vanilla Cookies Facebook page for more information about his creations.
