Health Department: Houston reports second case of coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) -The Houston Health Department reports the second case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the city of Houston. The new case is travel-related and there is no evidence of community spread.
The female patient, in the 60 to 70 age range, is part of the same group of travelers to Egypt associated with recent cases announced in Fort Bend County and Harris County. She is currently hospitalized and stable.
This is the second case within Houston city limits, but the sixth case in the Houston-area.
