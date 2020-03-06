Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PHOENIX (AP) — A U.S. appeals court says a partial ban on asylum doesn’t apply to anyone who arrived at the border before the policy was announced last summer. The Trump administration announced in July it would deny asylum to anyone who traveled through another country without applying there first. Immigrant advocates sued on behalf of asylum-seekers who had arrived at the border before the policy but hadn’t been allowed to ask for asylum because of a different rule requiring them to wait on an unofficial list. That other rule, known widely as “metering” makes asylum-seekers wait months before they can even walk up to a border crossing and make an asylum claim.