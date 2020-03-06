Lufkin Fire Department getting new engine

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - This week, Lufkin City Council approved on first reading the purchase of a new fire engine for the city’s fire department.
Fire Chief Jesse Moody said the new fire engine, a Pierce Arrow XT Pumper, will cost $674,442.30. The fire department requested an extra $10,000 for additional equipment such as a radio, a portable generator, and five sections of hoses.
The new engine will replace the old one, and it will be located on Lufkin Avenue at Fire Station 3.
Moody said this is an important investment for the community.
“Our engines we use for approximately 20 years. They’re on a 20-year replacement cycle, so it costs a little more to buy a fire engine, but it’s expected to last 20 years,” Moody said. “With the compressed air foam system, it’s a force multiplier, so it allows us to put out the fire with less people.”
Also, Moody said the Lufkin Fire Department is hiring for those that are interested in applying for a job.
