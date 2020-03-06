Officials continue preparing for any potential threats due to the novel coronavirus

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - This afternoon Nacogdoches Fire Chief, Keith Kiplinger was on a conference call with local and state health and emergency management officials to discuss preparedness for coronavirus related threats and concerns.
Kiplinger says they recommended following guidance from the CDC and Texas Department of State Health Services.
“People in the public health relm to just talk about what’s going on, what the current status is. And again, those statuses are really what you see from the Department of State Health Services and the CDC,” Kiplinger said. “That was just sort of an update to let us know where things were and where we’re at and to make that everybody is on track with contingency planning. We have some staff members going to a seminar next week, specifically on coronavirus and infectious diseases.”
Currently there are no confirmed cases or threats in Deep East Texas.
“The only local testing for coronavirus, at this time, is at the City of Houston Public Health Lab. And they are able to do coronavirus testing and it has about a 24 hour turnaround time to get those results back. But again, there are no cases in East Texas and there are no suspected cases in East Texas today.”
He said local officials in Nacogdoches meet weekly to discuss preparedness for issues that may cause threats to the area.
