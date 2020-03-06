Project Prom provides local girls with dresses and safety education for prom night

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - With spring time just about here, many high schoolers across East Texas will soon begin shopping for prom dresses.
The tradition can get expensive but one organization is here to lighten the burden and educate girls about safety on prom night.
The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council of Deep East Texas is setting up for their 12th Project Prom.
They provide prom dresses, shoes, and accessories to girls in the community, free of charge.
Donations come in from the community but just last week they went to Dallas to pick up 125 dresses.
“There’s also an educational component that they get whenever they come in to receive a dress from us,” said Shelly Doss, ADAC prevention educator. “Of course the dress is totally free but they do get plenty of useful prom night information. We talk about alcohol, having a safe ride home.”
The event kicks off next week with the shop open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
After next week they will be open Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
They are located at 518 S. Chestnut St.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.