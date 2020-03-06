Puppy hit by Butler Co. train becomes community inspiration one year later

When Trooper was hit by the train in March 2019, medical staffers worked tirelessly to save him. They amputated both of his back legs and removed one of his eyes. At the time, they were not sure he would make it. But he did, and one year later, he’s thriving.“He’s had all the experiences," Forman said. "He’s had many more than the normal dog would ever have. He’s traveled. He’s met thousands of people. He’s raised donations.”