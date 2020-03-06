SFA baseball looking to turn season around as the start SLC play

SFA baseball opens SLC play firday night at home against Lamar. (Source: KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames | March 5, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 9:35 PM

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Lumberjacks have not had the best season so far but now the games matter and they are looking for a turnaround.

The Lumberjacks will open Southland Conference play at home this weekend with a three-game series against Lamar.

SFA is 3-10 on the year and are on a seven-game losing streak. Lamar enters SLC play with a 7-5 record. SFA will need to have a solid three days of pitching. SFA currently has a 6.81 ERA while their opponents have only tallied up a 2.97 ERA. The Lumberjacks are batting a combined .206 average and OPS of .621.

Game 1 of the series is Friday at 6;30 pm. The teams will play the middle game of the series at 2 pm on Saturday and will finish the series sunday at 1 pm.

