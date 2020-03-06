Shreveport officer who captured man accused of shooting Panola County deputy receives award

The award was presented for Cpl. Marsden’s heroic actions in capturing the suspect that had shot and killed a Panola County Deputy on December 31st. Cpl. Marsden also learned that he has won the State of Louisiana 40 & 8 Award which will be presented in July. Cpl. Marsden will now be submitted for the National 40 & 8 award. Great job to Cpl. Marsden and K-9 Casper, an award well deserved. Thank you to the Shreveport 40 & 8 chapter for nominating Cpl. Marsden for these awards.