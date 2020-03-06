Shreveport officer who captured man accused of shooting Panola County deputy receives award

By Stephanie Frazier | March 5, 2020 at 11:16 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 11:17 PM

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KLTV) - Cpl. Labrian Marsden was honored with the Shreveport 40 & 8 award Thursday night.

Shreveport Police K-9 Citizens Support Group on Facebook posted the following announcement:

The award was presented for Cpl. Marsden’s heroic actions in capturing the suspect that had shot and killed a Panola County Deputy on December 31st. Cpl. Marsden also learned that he has won the State of Louisiana 40 & 8 Award which will be presented in July. Cpl. Marsden will now be submitted for the National 40 & 8 award. Great job to Cpl. Marsden and K-9 Casper, an award well deserved. Thank you to the Shreveport 40 & 8 chapter for nominating Cpl. Marsden for these awards.

