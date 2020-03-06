Texas man who licked Blue Bell ice cream at Walmart learns punishment

(KWTX) The Port Arthur man charged after posting a video of himself licking ice cream in a Blue Bell carton at a Walmart store was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 180 days probation, the Port Arthur News reports.
Judge Terrance Holmes sentenced 24-year-old D'Adrien Anderson, also required to complete 100 hours of community service.
As a condition of probation, Anderson is also required to pay a fine of $1000 and restitution in the amount of $1,565 to Blue Bell Creameries, the district attorney said.
Police say Anderson posted social media video of himself licking ice cream from a carton in Texas and then returning it to a supermarket freezer.
Anderson was arrested on a warrant charging criminal mischief, a misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.
The incident happened late in 2019 at a Walmart in Port Arthur.
Authorities say store surveillance cameras showed that the man finally took the Blue Bell ice cream out of the freezer and bought it, which wasn't captured in the social media video.
The Walmart was forced to dump its Blue Bell ice cream at “considerable cost,” the district attorney said.
