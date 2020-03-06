WEBXTRA: Ladyjacks have a lot to play for in Saturday’s finale against Sam Houston

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KLTV) - There is a lot on the line for the SFA Ladyjacks and their season finale against Sam Houston on Saturday. The team will want the win so they can send their two seniors, Kennedy Harris and Riley Harvey off with a good memory.
The team will also want a win to help their seeding in the Southland Conference Tournament next week.
See full seeding scenarios here.
If Texas A&M Corpus Christi wins then they will have the No.1 seed no matter what anyone else does.
If SFA beats Sam Houston, AMCC wins and Abilene Christian beats Incaranate Word then SFA would be the No.2 seed and ACU would be the No. 3 seed.
If SFA can beat SHSU and AMCC loses at home to Houston Baptist, and ACU beats Incarnate Word then SFA would get the No.1 seed, AMCC would get the No. 2 seed and ACU would get the No.3 seed.
If SFA loses to SHSU then the Ladyjacks will be the No. 4 seed heading into the tournament.
The good thing for SFA is that they will have a bye and would play Friday at the earliest in Katy. If they are the No.1 or No. 2 seed they get two byes and won’t play until Saturday. If they get the No.3 or No.4 seed they would have to play Friday.
