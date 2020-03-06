WEBXTRA: TxDOT reminds drivers to plan sober rides ahead of spring break

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - With the excitement of spring break approaching, TXDOT’s “Plan While You Can” campaign focuses on saving lives decreasing alcohol related wrecks.
During last year’s spring break in Texas, there were 417 crashes involving young drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol. Those crashes killed 26 people and seriously injured another 52, according to TxDOT
KTRE’s T’Ebonie Tanner spoke with TxDOT Lufkin District Public Information Officer Rhonda Oats about ways East Texas drivers can be responsible by planning sober rides.
