AC men, women playing in Region XIV finals

From Gary Stallard/ AC Athletics
The Region XIV Conference Championship Tournament is down to is final four teams.
Two of those teams are from Angelina College.
Both the Lady Roadrunners and Roadrunners won their respective semifinal games on Friday, with the Lady ‘Runners topping Blinn College 71-60 and the Roadrunners pulling away from Navarro College for a 68-55 win at Centenary College in Shreveport.
For the defending tournament champion Lady Roadrunners, Saturday will mark consecutive seasons challenging for a conference tournament title. For second-year men’s head coach Nick Wade, Saturday will be his first shot at cutting down the nets.
Tyeisha Smith led AC with 19 points, and Lovietta Walker and Tai Porchia each notched double-doubles, with Walker tallying an 18-point, 11-rebound night and Porchia adding a 12-point, 12-rebound effort.
Blinn’s Kristine Ezimako led the Lady Bucs with 18 points.
The Lady Roadrunners held back the Bucs by maintaining control of the game’s tempo for nearly the full 40 minutes. When the AC needed to run, it ran, and when it didn’t, the offense slowed to a half-court approach culminating in a balanced inside-outside attack. The Lady ‘Runners hit eight three pointers for the game, with Smith and Derrica Gilbert hitting three each.
The teams stayed within four or five points of one another until the final minute of the first half: Walker and Gilbert hit threes, with Gilbert’s shot at the buzzer pushing the AC lead to 10 points at 56-46 at the break.
AC’s ability to maintain tempo control then played out the entire second half; Blinn got no closer than nine points in the final eight minutes of the game.
The men’s game featured the typical physical defenses and lower scoring common this deep into the tournament; the Bulldogs held AC to 42 percent shooting for the game and just 5-of-19 from three-point range.
But two of those treys proved huge: Travis Henson hit a pair of threes within 40 seconds of one another, giving AC its first real breathing room of the game at 59-53 with under four minutes to play. The ‘Runner defense did its job spectacularly, holding the Bulldogs to just two points – both free throws – over the final four minutes.
Henson led the Roadrunners with 22 points. Ovidio Perez and Christyon Eugene scored nine points each.
The Lady Roadrunners (19-12) will play the No. 1-ranked Trinity Valley Community College Lady Cardinals in Saturday’s championship game. Tipoff is at 4 p.m. at Centenary College in Shreveport.
The Roadrunners will take on Blinn College in the men’s final at 7 p.m.
Both games will be live streamed at angelinaathletics.edu.