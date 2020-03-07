Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-40s. By the afternoon we will reach the mid-60s with partly sunny skies. Tonight, expect lows in the mid-40s. For Sunday, partly to mostly sunny skies will stick around as we warm to the low 70s. Late in the afternoon and evening tomorrow there is a slight chance for a stray shower to pass through. Monday, we will stay warm, in the low 70s, but off and on showers are expected throughout the day. We will start to see clearing skies by Tuesday afternoon with temperatures making it to the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain returns on Wednesday and will be with us for the rest of the work week but temperatures will stay comfortable, in the 70s.