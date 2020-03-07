SFA baseball, softball pick up wins to open SLC play with wins

GAME NOTES» Four SFA pitchers combined to shut out Lamar.» The SFA pitching staff combined to strike out 12 Lamar hitters.» Gennari put together six innings of scoreless ball for the 'Jacks, striking out nine batters.» The 'Jacks out-hit the Cardinals at an 8-6 clip.» SFA pitchers limited Lamar to just 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.» SFA pitchers faced 34 Lamar hitters in the game, allowing three ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out 12.» The 'Jacks drew nine walks from Lamar pitching.» Moore led the 'Jacks at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.