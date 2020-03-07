SFA baseball, softball pick up wins to open SLC play with wins

From SFA Athletics
SFA Baseball
Junior Angelo Gennari dominated on Friday, striking out nine Lamar hitters over six innings of work to help propel the Lumberjacks past the Cardinals 5-0.
In addition to his nine strikeouts, Gennari (1-1) threw six shutout innings while giving up three hits and walking one for SFA (4-10, ). Sophomore Tod Gauthe also made an impact on the mound for the 'Jacks, throwing one shutout inning while allowing one hit, with no walks and two strikeouts.
Senior Sean Moore led the way offensively for the 'Jacks, going 2-for-4 in the ballgame with a double and two RBIs. Senior Skylar Black compiled a standout performance at the plate as well, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Junior Jared Martin also contributed, going 1-for-3 for SFA with two walks and an RBI.
GAME SUMMARY
The 'Jacks took the lead for good in the first, scoring for the first time in the inning. SFA got an RBI single from Martin, scoring freshman Gabe Irwin from second base.
The 'Jacks then tacked on runs in the fourth and eighth innings, with their biggest output coming in the eighth when they scored three times. Two of those three runs scored on a two-run single off the bat of Moore.
GAME NOTES» Four SFA pitchers combined to shut out Lamar.» The SFA pitching staff combined to strike out 12 Lamar hitters.» Gennari put together six innings of scoreless ball for the 'Jacks, striking out nine batters.» The 'Jacks out-hit the Cardinals at an 8-6 clip.» SFA pitchers limited Lamar to just 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.» SFA pitchers faced 34 Lamar hitters in the game, allowing three ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out 12.» The 'Jacks drew nine walks from Lamar pitching.» Moore led the 'Jacks at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Next up for SFA is game two of the series against Lamar at Jaycees Field on Saturday at 2:00 p.m.
SFA Softball
Senior Ashley Kriesel was dealing on Friday, tossing a three-hit shutout to lead the SFA Ladyjacks over the Lamar Lady Cardinals 4-0.
Kriesel (10-1) went the distance for SFA (16-4, 1-0), giving up three hits, walking none and striking out nine.
Senior Madison Clements led the way offensively for the Ladyjacks, going 2-for-3 in the ballgame with a double and an RBI. Junior Marisa Arriaga provided a standout performance at the dish as well, going 2-for-4 with a double. Junior Kylie Hunt also helped out, going 1-for-2 for SFA with an RBI.
GAME SUMMARY
The Ladyjacks took the lead for good in the third, scoring for the first time in the inning. SFA managed to push across two runs in the inning.
The Ladyjacks then tacked on runs in the fourth inning when they scored two times. A run-scoring double off the bat of Clements was the highlight of the inning.
GAME NOTES» Kriesel tossed a three-hit shutout for the Ladyjacks, striking out nine Lady Cardinals hitters.» The Ladyjacks out-hit the Lady Cardinals at a 10-3 clip.» SFA pitchers limited Lamar to just 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.» SFA pitchers faced 25 Lamar hitters in the game, allowing two ground balls and 10 fly balls while striking out nine.» Clements led the Ladyjacks at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
GAME 2 | SFA 10, Lamar 1It was a difficult day for Lamar pitchers, as the SFA Ladyjacks plated 10 runs en route to a 10-1 victory over the Cardinals in the second game of Friday's doubleheader in Beaumont.
Sophomore Kassidy Wilbur (6-2) started in the circle and picked up the win for SFA (17-4, 2-0). The right-hander went seven innings, giving up one run on five hits, allowing two walks and striking out 11.
Sophomore Alex Hedspeth led the way offensively for the Ladyjacks, going 2-for-4 in the ballgame with a home run and three RBIs. Senior Bailey Richards put together a noteworthy effort as well, going 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Sophomore Savanna Parker also helped out, going 1-for-2 for SFA with a double and three RBIs.
GAME SUMMARY
The Ladyjacks put runs on the scoreboard first, starting the scoring in the third inning. SFA got an RBI single from junior Bryana Novegil, scoring Richards from third base.
The Ladyjacks then held the Cardinals scoreless before getting back on the board the very next inning. The SFA offense exploded for four runs, highlighted by a two-run double off the bat of Parker, which brought the score to 5-0 in favor of the Ladyjacks.
SFA held Lamar without a run before expanding their lead to 6-0 the following inning.
The Lady Cardinals gained ground, closing the gap to 6-1 until SFA added some insurance in the seventh. The Ladyjacks scored four runs in the inning, highlighted by a two-run home run off the bat of Hedspeth and a two-run single from Richards, bringing the SFA advantage to 10-1. The score remained 10-1 for the rest of the game, as the Ladyjacks coasted to the win.
GAME NOTES» SFA got three-hit games from both Richards and Novegil.» Wilbur struck out 11 Lady Cardinals hitters.» Three different Ladyjacks drove in three runs.
SFA and Lamar conclude the series on Saturday with a game set to begin at noon.
This story created through content automation technology from Data Skrive.