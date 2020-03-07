SHERIFF: Pair arrested on outstanding child abuse warrants found with ‘jail cell’ cage to punish children

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Greg Sanches said a man and woman have been arrested on outstanding warrants for endangering a child.
While the warrants were being served, investigators found Courtney Parish, 27, to be in possession of methamphetamine, leading to an additional felony charge. Joshua Turner, 36, was arrested, as well.
Sheriff Sanches says the endangering a child warrants stem from an ongong CPS case. While working with CPS, the investigator found evidence that two children had been punished by being put into a small cage for long periods of time. The children called the cage a “jail cell” and told the investigator they were only allowed two pieces of bread and some water while they were being held in the cage.
The pair have not been arraigned at the time of this writing.
