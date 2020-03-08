AC Roadrunners heading to NJCAA Nationals for first time in 22 years

From Gary Stallard/AC Athletics
Not since 1998 has an Angelina College men’s basketball team enjoyed the experience of cutting down the nets after a tournament championship.
The wait is over.
The Roadrunners opened up a wide lead early and held on late to beat Blinn 87-73 in the Region XIV Conference Tournament championship game Saturday in Shreveport.
Although just in his second year as head coach of the Roadrunners, Nick Wade acknowledged the experience is every basketball coach’s dream
“You just can’t describe this,” an emotional Wade said afterward. “Never in my wildest dreams as a coach did I think this would happen. You see it happen to others, but you know it’s just incredibly hard to do.
“I give all the credit to my staff and to our guys. They just fought every single day all season long. We lost our first five games, and the guys didn’t fold on me. They just knew we were part of something bigger.”
AC exploded from the opening tip, building a 50-19 lead in the first half and appearing on the way to a laugher. The Roadrunner defense held Blinn to 14 percent shooting over those first 20 minutes.
But the Bucs weren’t finished, chipping away until the ‘Runner lead dwindled to fewer than 10 points
Free throws and a patient offensive approach helped the Roadrunners to the big celebration at the end.
Travis Henson earned tournament MVP honors and scored 13 points. Christyon Eugene and Gwarren Douglas – also named to the All-Tournament team – led the way with 16 points.
In the earlier game, the Lady Roadrunners lost in their bid to make it consecutive tournament championships, falling to No. 1 Trinity Valley Community College 70-57. Tyeisha Smith and Lovietta Walker were named to the All-Tournament team.
The NJCAA National Tournament tips off in Hutchinson, Kansas on March 16.