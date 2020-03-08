Angelina Beautiful Clean hosts hazardous waste collection

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - People from East Texas and some from further surrounding areas came to dispose of household hazardous materials.
Angelina Beautiful Clean hosted their 11th annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection day.
Residents could bring paints, batteries, cleaners, and more. Volunteers of all ages were there to help with disposal.
The day began 11 years ago when the nonprofit, Angelina Beautiful Clean, realized there were no services like this available to the community.
“This is the only annual event in the area, between Tyler, Longview area and Houston, where residents of all East Texas can come and dispose of hazardous materials, properly,” said Jennifer La Corte, Executive Director, Angelina Beautiful Clean.
The event is free for residents, so even those coming from far away feel inclined to come. La Corte said, having an annual event gives people time to collect their waste and safely dispose of it.
“With things like big appliances, and other items that people don’t know what to do with it, and they don’t know where to take it,” said La Corte. “And places where they think they can take it, won’t accept it, will end up as illegal dumping somewhere.”
Lockheed Martin has helped with the event since its start. Volunteers took latex-type paint that could be reused and put it into large drums.
“We’ll put them into five-gallon containers and people in the community can come and get them,” said Ruth Oates, Environmental and Safety Manager with Lockheed Martin. “If they need to paint their house, if you need them for Habitat for Humanity, anything like that, it’s free.”
And anything that’s hazardous they dispose of through a hazardous chemical company.
“The fact that we still have hundreds of people come out every single year because they know that we have this annual event and they know to save up their materials and come every year now, we’re just glad to be of service,” said La Corte.
If you missed the event this weekend, you can start saving up your household items for next year.
Hazardous waste collection day happens on the first Saturday of March.
