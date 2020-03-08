Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — No. 1 Kansas is the outright Big 12 champion and the league's first in a decade with only one loss in conference play. The Jayhawks wrapped up the regular season with a 66-62 victory at Texas Tech. Udoka Azubuike had 15 points and 11 rebounds, including his putback dunk with 1:41 left that put Kansas ahead to stay. Devon Dotson had 17 points for Kansas, which is 28-3 overall and 17-1 in the Big 12. Texas Tech was the national runner-up last season. The Red Raiders are 18-13 with four losses in a row.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Emmitt Matthews scored a season-high 18 points to lead West Virginia to a 76-64 victory over No. 4 Baylor. The loss denied the Bears the chance to earn a tie for the Big 12 Conference regular-season championship and handed the league title to top-ranked Kansas. Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Mountaineers. West Virginia took control with a a 21-5 run in the second half, when Baylor went more than eight minutes without a field goal. Jared Butler led the Bears with 21 points.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Terry Rozier scored 24 points and the fast-starting Charlotte Hornets beat the slumping Houston Rockets 108-99 on Saturday night. The Hornets roared ahead 20-0 in the first 6 1/2 minutes. The Rockets had eight turnovers and missed five 3-pointers on their first 12 possessions. Houston twice closed within three in the second quarter and within five in the third quarter. The Rockets have lost three straight after winning six straight and 10 of 12. James Harden had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 14 assists for his 46th career triple-double and fourth this season. He also had 10 of Houston's 21 turnovers.
DALLAS (AP) — Juuse Saros shut out Dallas for the second time in three days, Ryan Ellis gained a measure of revenge with the only goal and the Nashville Predators beat the Stars 1-0 on Saturday. Saros made 37 saves after stopping 33 in a 2-0 victory in Nashville on Thursday night. He has four shutouts this season and 11 overall, and is 6-0-1 against the Stars. Ellis scored on a power play midway through the second period. Matt Duchene’s shot from the left point went over the net and bounded to Ellis for a wrist shot between goalie Ben Bishop and the left goal post. Ellis missed 20 games after the Stars’ Corey Perry elbowed him in the face the last time the Predators played in Dallas on Jan. 1. Perry received a five-game suspension.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Austin Reaves scored 41 points, the last a game-winning jumper with a half-second left as Oklahoma beat TCU 78-76. The Sooners trailed by as many as 19 points after halftime Saturday. They never led until Reaves made his contested jumper. Reaves had 15 points in a 23-9 run by Oklahoma over the final five minutes. The Sooners clinched the No. 3 seed for the Big 12 tournament instead of slipping to seventh. Kristian Doolittle, the only Oklahoma senior, had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Desmond Bane had 24 points for TCU.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thomas Dziagwa and Cameron McGriff each scored 19 points and Oklahoma State ended Texas' late-season surge with an 81-59 win. Texas had won five in a row, but the loss will raise new questions about the Longhorns' chances to make the NCAA Tournament and coach Shaka Smart's future beyond this season. Smart is 40-50 in Big 12 play and has finished above .500 in conference just once in five seasons. Oklahoma State led by 22 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way. Kai Jones scored 20 for the Longhorns. The Cowboys shot 66% for the game.
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Ricardo Pepi scored a stoppage-time goal to help FC Dallas tie the Montreal Impact 2-2. Maximiliano Urruti scored twice for Montreal in the MLS matchup in Texas.
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Sporting Kansas City recorded four goals and blanked the Houston Dynamo on the way to a 4-0 shutout win. Sporting Kansas City improved to 2-0-0 with the victory, and Houston fell to 0-1-1.