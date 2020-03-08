Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! After a lovely day mixed with clouds and sun, mostly cloudy skies will return overnight as do some decent rain chances. Showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible beginning early tomorrow morning and will last through the first half of the afternoon before showers become a bit more spotty later in the evening. Winds will also be fairly breezy, around 10-20 mph with gusts reaching up to 25 mph, and will allow temperatures to once again warm into the upper 60s to lower 70s in the afternoon. A few peaks of sunshine will be possible on Tuesday and only a few showers will be possible during the day. Taking in to account the once again breezy southerly winds, plus some extra sunshine and lack of overall rain, and afternoon temperatures will be allowed to jump into the upper 70s for highs across East Texas. Mostly cloudy skies and a few more scattered showers on Wednesday before rain becomes likely across the area once again starting on Thursday. This active pattern will continue through at least next Saturday so be prepared for the second half of next week to be cloudy, breezy, and overall rainy as an upper-level system sends multiple disturbances over East Texas during this time frame. A weak cold front is set up to move through East Texas later in the day on Sunday and will give another chance of showers during the day. By the time this next week is done, estimated rainfall totals are expected to range anywhere from .25-.70 inches in Deep East Texas, to 1.00-2.50 inches for central and northern counties. It is unfortunate that this week is Spring Break for many local schools, so parents may want to try to make some indoor plans to keep the kiddos entertained while we deal with this rainy set up.