Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off this morning with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid-40s. By the afternoon, we will warm to the upper 60s to low 70s with partly sunny skies and breezy winds. There is a very low chance that a stray shower could pass through late in the evening. Overnight lows will drop to the mid-50s. Tomorrow, more rain will move in to our area and breezy winds and warm temperatures will stick around. Tuesday, skies will briefly clear out as a warm front brings temperatures to the upper 70s. Wednesday, showers return but we will stay warm, in the upper 70s. Showers and 70s will be the story for Thursday and Friday as well. For the weekend, expect more rain and comfortable temps.