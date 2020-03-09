East Texas Catholic churches respond to COVID-19 with changes in Mass

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tyler is taking precautions in response to COVID-19.
According to the Office of the Bishop, the Diocese is currently maintaining protocol for cold and flu season at all parishes.
This includes regularly cleaning and refreshing water in holy waters fonts, and replacing the customary shaking of the hands during the sign of peace with the bowing of the head. Some churches have also suspended the offering of the Chalice during Holy Communion, while others are only suggesting the faithful not receive from the Chalice if they are feeling ill.
The protocol reads, “if parishioners are sick or already have any type of cold or flu-like symptoms, they are asked to stay home, both for their well-being and as an act of charity and consideration toward others. When individuals are ill, they are not bound by the Sunday Mass obligation. This reminder may be included in parish bulletins and announcements. Encouraging people who are at risk to stay away from large church gatherings is an extra step intended to maintain their health.”
Hand washing and the use of hand sanitizer is also being suggested to priests, deacons, extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion, ushers, and greeters.
The Diocese of Tyler is responsible for 120,000 Catholic Christians in 33 East Texas counties.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.