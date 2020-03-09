East Texas Catholic churches respond to COVID-19 with changes in Mass

The protocol reads, “if parishioners are sick or already have any type of cold or flu-like symptoms, they are asked to stay home, both for their well-being and as an act of charity and consideration toward others. When individuals are ill, they are not bound by the Sunday Mass obligation. This reminder may be included in parish bulletins and announcements. Encouraging people who are at risk to stay away from large church gatherings is an extra step intended to maintain their health.”