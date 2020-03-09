First Alert: Lots of warmth and humidity in the air this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has certainly been a wet and dreary start to the week. The rain showers we had today will taper down tonight, giving way to warm and humid conditions as overnight lows only drop into the lower 60’s.
We will hang on to a 30% chance of a few showers on Tuesday, but the overall coverage of rain will be far less than what we have seen today. Outside of any passing showers, it will be a warm and muggy day under mostly cloudy skies with highs topping out in the upper 70’s.
Wednesday and Thursday should be mainly dry, but again, persistent, southerly winds will keep us unseasonably warm and humid as daytime highs top out in the lower 80’s under mostly cloudy skies.
Rain chances will go up as we head toward Friday and next weekend due to a cold front approaching from the north. Depending on the timing and position of the front will dictate how much cooler we get and how high our rain chances will ultimately become. At this point, we are looking at ‘not as warm’ temperatures and a northerly breeze with some occasional showers passing overhead this weekend.
