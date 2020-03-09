First Baptist Church in Nacogdoches continues $2.5 million expansion

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Behind the construction fencing exciting change is happening for First Baptist Church Nacogdoches located at 411 North Street.
Pastor Noel Dear eagerly shares the progress with longtime members Jimmy Partin and Johnny Rudisill. It's their first glimpse inside the future Welcome Center.
“Right here will be the information desks and just some furniture, so people can sit around and talk to one another," pointed out Pastor Dear.
Additional square footage and a large elevator for access to the building's multi-levels are the updated features for a church established 136 years ago.
Church historian Jimmy Partin notes First Baptist has conducted major construction projects at unlikely times, such as following the Depression and World War II.
"They stepped out on faith," said Partin.
This time that step launched a newly updated sanctuary, a modern kitchen, and soon, a new fellowship hall.
"You can imagine over time modernization and renovation needs to occur and so that was one of the big thrusts we had this time," explained Partin.
Johnny Rudisill takes each advancement in stride. He was introduced to First Baptist's nursery as an infant in 1932.
"I later joined this church in 1941," said Rudisill.
In 1953 the recent college grad attempted to save the church from fire.
Rudisill recalled, "The roof fell in. It was a sad day."
They rebuilt. And to this day the church has continued to grow, with this time a met commitment.
"This latest expansion, a little over two million dollars, is a testimony to our resolve to gather up the funds before you drive the first nail," shared Rudisill.
These men who know and love their church's history are pleased the past will be preserved.
The beautiful stained-glass windows on the southside will receive interior illumination. Perhaps a symbol to worshippers for when they do venture outside to remember,
"The church is not located here. The church is actually the members that are out in the community of their place of responsibility," said historian Partin.
The welcome center is expected to be complete in about 6 weeks and the fellowship hall renovations finished this summer.
First Baptist Church in Nacogdoches has about 2500 members according to church leaders.
