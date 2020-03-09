Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander felt soreness in his triceps and made an early exit from an exhibition start Sunday, and the AL Cy Young Award winner was headed for more tests. Verlander was set to pitch four innings against the New York Mets. But with his velocity down from his previous start, Verlander was pulled after two scoreless innings. The 37-year-old Verlander was slowed by a groin injury earlier in spring training. Verlander was dominant last year, going 21-6 for the Astros and leading the majors in wins. He also pitched the most innings in baseball and struck out a career-high 300.