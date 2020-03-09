Joe Burrow appears in new Nerf commercial with NFL stars

(WAFB) - The toy company Nerf has released a new commercial featuring former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow alongside NFL stars.
Burrow, who led LSU to its fourth national title and became the second LSU football player in history to win the Heisman Trophy, appears in the company’s “Nerf House” commercial advertising line of Nerf guns.
NFL stars Julian Edleman, Jamal Adams, Christian McCaffrey, and JuJu Smith-Schuster also appear in the advertisement.
Burrow is projected to be the number one pick overall in the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23. The Cincinnati Bengals have the number one pick in the draft.
Burrow is from The Plains, Ohio, which is approximately three hours east of Cincinnati.
You can watch the new Nerf commercial below:
