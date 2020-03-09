Local counselor recommends practicing mindfulness to reduce face touching

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - While many health officials are faced with the challenge of learning more about coronavirus and keeping communities safe and informed, now we as citizens have a challenge, to keep our hands off of our faces.
“I’ve already been the type of person to wash my hands like a thousand times a day,” said East Texan, Julie Bonilla.
She said it’s natural for her to rest her face on her hand. And when asked how many times a day she touches her face, “A lot. A lot more than I’m aware of. Like right now, me moving my hair.”
There are a few reasons face touching could be considered a habit, one may be when people feel vulnerable.
“They may accidentally, like you see people put their hand to their heart or touch theirs, put their hand over their mouth as if guarding themself so they won’t say anything that they know is inappropriate,” said Dr. Laura Beth Cooper, a licensed professional counselor.
Another reason may be triggered by anxiety.
“Like nail-biting, and so again, that’s a very specific behavior that’s going to be tailored to the situation and the person,” said Beth Cooper.
Bonilla believes it’s natural for us to have our hands near our faces.
“If you have to itch your eye or blow your nose, or you know, you’re eating something,” Bonilla motioned. “You get something on your face. So it’s natural, it’s hard not to touch your face.”
Beth Cooper said often, people don’t even realize they’re touching their faces. But they can practice mindfulness.
“So it’s not something that is going to be changed overnight,” Beth Cooper reminds us. “You know, if you’re trying to break the habit of biting your nails, or touching your face, or something like that, it’s just going to take self-awareness and practice more self-awareness.”
According to the National Center for Biotechnology, only humans and a few other primates have been known to touch their faces with little to no awareness of the habit.
Other animals mainly touch their faces to groom or swat away pests.
