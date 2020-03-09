SFA inches closer to Top 25 ranking

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Entering tournament season, the SFA Lumberjacks find themselves closer to the Associated Press Top 25 poll than any other time this year.
In the latest poll released Monday SFA picked up 75 votes, just 36 votes behind No. 25 Iowa.
SFA concludes the regular season with a win at home Saturday over Sam Houston State, pushing their conference record to 19-1 and their overall record to 28-3.
The Lumberjacks open Southland Tournament play on Friday at 5 pm at the Merrell Center in Katy.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.