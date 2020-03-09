Three firefighters taken to hospital following church fire

Breaking News (Source: KSLA Marketing Department)
By Charitee Blackmon | March 8, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT - Updated March 9 at 12:47 AM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana firefighters are working to put out a fire at a church Sunday evening.

According to our Texarkana reporter Fred Gamble, the happened at First Baptist Church of Texarkana on the 3000 block of Moores Lane.

Three firefighters were taken to a nearby hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

The church has over 5,000 members and about 1,500 attend every Sunday.

There is a lot of damage inside the church as firefighters continue to monitor the scene.

This is a developing story. Continue to look for updates online and on our KSLA News 12 app.

