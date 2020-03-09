WEBXTRA: First Baptist Church in Nacogdoches continues $2.5 million expansion

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Highly visible on North Street, motorists may be wondering what exactly is happening at First Baptist Church with all the construction activity.
For almost a year some kind of work has been going on at the church campus.
As a $2.5 million expansion/renovation continues, contractors are currently constructing a new Welcome Center. The south-side entrance will become the new primary entrance into the church, providing easy accessibility to all parts of the campus.
A sanctuary renovation is complete. An updated kitchen better serves functions. And this week, construction on a fellowship hall begins.
Pastor Noel Dear talks to Donna McCollum about the church growth.
