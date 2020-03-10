App State meets Texas State in Sun Belt semis

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Texas State's Nijal Pearson has averaged 19.3 points and 5.4 rebounds while Isiah Small has put up 7.5 points and 6.5 rebounds. For the Mountaineers, Justin Forrest has averaged 17.2 points while Isaac Johnson has put up 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 30.4 percent of the 207 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 4 for 18 over his last three games. He's also converted 73.8 percent of his foul shots this season.