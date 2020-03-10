Census Bureau site goes live as counting begins in earnest

This photo provided by the U.S. Census 2020 shows the homepage of the United States' Census 2020 website on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The 2020 census is off and running for much of America now. The U.S. Census Bureau made a soft launch of the 2020 census website on Monday, March 9, making its form available online. On Thursday, March 12, the Census Bureau will begin mailing out notices far and wide. (Source: U.S. Census via AP)