Entire Malakoff VFD resigns at city council meeting, citing lack of support from city

MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Malakoff is without fire department staffing Monday night.
At tonight’s city council meeting, the entire staff of the volunteer fire department resigned. This was about 17 people, according to fire officials. The reason given was that there was a lack of communication between the city and the fire department. Also, officials allege the city was not paying bills incurred by their volunteer fire department.
One official with knowledge of the situation said that some bills had been paid by individual firemen out of their own pockets to keep the department going. However, the firemen were not on the council meeting agenda for Monday night, so there was no comment given by council members other than “meeting adjourned” when the firefighters tendered their registration, the official said.
We have reached out to city administrators for a statement regarding the situation and will continue to update the story.
