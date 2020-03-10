First Alert: Some patchy fog overnight will give way to more warm, muggy conditions

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - There is spring fever in the air as warm, muggy conditions have returned and will be here to stay for the foreseeable future.
We may see an isolated shower or thundershower pop up before the day is done, but the odds for rain where you live this evening is only at 20%.
With a damp ground and plenty of moisture in the air, we are looking at some patchy fog developing overnight with low temperatures only falling into the lower 60’s.
Wednesday and Thursday will be mainly dry, but it will remain warm and humid under mostly cloudy skies with the occasional peek of sunshine. Daytime highs will reach the lower 80’s with a southerly breeze kicking in to help offset some of the mugginess in the air.
Rain chances will go up as we head toward Friday and next weekend due to a cold front approaching from the north. Unfortunately, the impending cold front getting close to us on Saturday will more than likely wash out and not make it all the way through the Piney Woods. The end result is that we will not see much of a cool down as humidity levels will still remain high.
Furthermore, the presence of the front will keep modest chances for wet weather in play through the upcoming weekend and into early next week with temperatures remaining warmer than normal for this time of year.
