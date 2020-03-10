Indictment: Nacogdoches man used gun to rob man, woman in their home

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old man on Saturday after he was indicted in connection with a home-invasion robbery that occurred in August of 2019.
Malachi Vontrell Lane, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on two first-degree felony aggravated robbery charges, a second-degree felony burglary of a habitation charge, a third-degree felony injury to an elderly person charge, and a felony order of confinement.
Lane’s bond amount has been set at $500,000 for the aggravated robbery charges.
A Nacogdoches grand jury indicted Lane on the aggravated robbery, burglary, injury to elderly charges on Jan .24.
According to the text of the indictment, Lane entered a couple’s home without permission and brandished a gun, putting them in fear of “imminent bodily injury or death” before he took property from them.
Count 4 of the indictment states that Lane used his hand to hit the man, who was 65 years old or older when the alleged crime occurred. Lane also allegedly used a television and a plate to strike the victim.
