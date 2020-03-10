Man sentenced to 35 years for shooting death at Amarillo motel

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A state district judge sentenced a man on Friday to 35 years in prison for killing another man at an Amarillo motel.
Billey Joe Woelfle, 22, of Plainview, pleaded guilty to killing Zachary Cordova in 2018 at a motel in Amarillo on East I-40.
August 15, 2018, officers were called to the Amarillo value Inn to find Cordova suffering a gunshot wound to the face.
Police originally began investigating the case as a suspicious death. On August 27, the death was deemed a homicide and a murder warrant was issued.
Two days after Cordova was killed, Woelfle was arrested in Tulia on an arrest warrant for a counterfeit money case in Lubbock.
According to court documents, Woelfle’s mother told police her son was defending a woman.
