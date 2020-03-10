McNeese St., Lamar meet in Southland tourney

SQUAD LEADERS: Lamar's T.J. Atwood has averaged 16.7 points and 6.9 rebounds while Avery Sullivan has put up 12.1 points and 8.1 rebounds. For the Cowboys, Sha'markus Kennedy has averaged 18.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks while A.J. Lawson has put up 14.7 points and 4.3 assists.ACCURATE ATWOOD: Atwood has connected on 35.4 percent of the 48 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 5 over his last three games. He's also made 75.4 percent of his foul shots this season.