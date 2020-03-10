Nacogdoches political parties sticking to convention schedule despite COVID-19 concerns

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Political parties across the state must decide if changes or postponements of county conventions should occur in light of the COVID-19 concerns.
Nacogdoches County Republicans and Democrats are sticking with the schedule to conduct party conventions on March 21.
Republican Party chair Bradley Reynolds is unsure if the virus will cause people not to consider becoming a delegate. He said at this point there’s no plan to postpone the county convention as the people who attend are from the local area. The gathering will be in the Nacogdoches County courthouse.
“We have communicated with the Republican Party, who stays in contact with the Secretary of State, who has jurisdiction over the setting of the convention and date for the counties,” said Reynolds.
“It’s not an international venue, so you’re not going to get a lot of international travelers coming into these events.”
Democratic Party Chair Mike Strong said the party has decided to move the convention from the high school to a smaller venue at the Nacogdoches County annex. He said fewer people are attending than first expected.
“We’ll make it a shorter convention; there won’t be as many speeches, there won’t be as many activities,” said Strong. “We’re trying to get people, do our business, and go home safely.”
Both conventions are March 21. The Democratic Convention has registration at 8 a.m. and the convention at 9 a.m. The Republican Convention gets started at 10 a.m.
Copyright 2020 KTRE. All rights reserved.