NET Health confirms case of COVID-19 in Gregg County

Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. People at higher risk for serious complications are those with underlying health conditions and with people over the age of 65. Health care providers and epidemiologists will remain in contact with this confirmed individual, as well as with anyone that interacted with this individual, if they believe they may be at risk of infection. Gregg County residents are reminded to take the same measures that are recommended annually to prevent the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses. These include: