Southland Conference Tournament taking steps to prepare for crowds as coronavirus concerns grow

The Southland is following directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Texas Department of State Health Services, and has also consulted with the City of Katy Office of Emergency Management to ensure awareness and necessary notifications on the virus. Further, the league is adhering to the recommendations of the newly-formed NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, focusing primarily on the CDC’s standard precautions. To date, the NCAA panel has not recommended cancelling athletic events, and instead is advocating a risk mitigation approach. Educational material, stressing the importance of stopping the spread of germs and respiratory diseases such as COVID-19, will be posted throughout the Merrell Center.