Texas A&M classes resume Wednesday, March 18

Outbound International Travel: Texas A&M announced Monday that university-sponsored travel outside of the United States is prohibited between March 16 – May 1, 2020. Students, faculty and staff currently traveling abroad may continue to follow the same guidelines issued on March 6 which is noted below. Given the fluid nature of the situation, the university will make decisions about travel beyond May 1 in the weeks to come. Any mission-critical or health-critical exceptions must be approved in advance by senior administrators. Additionally, the university strongly encourages faculty, staff and students to refrain from all international travel during this time.