Texas Tech cancelling spring break study-abroad trips

We are taking all appropriate precautions to ensure the health and safety of all our students, faculty, and staff. Over the last week, we have planned for the return of a few students who were studying abroad in Italy. Today, we have made the decision to cancel all university-sponsored spring break study abroad trips. The University will refund student deposits for canceled study abroad trips through their student account. Reimbursements for prepaid expenses such as airline change fees, cancellation penalties, and lost travel-related deposits will be reimbursed through the TTU travel system. The Office of International Affairs will assist students in processing such reimbursements. Students should cancel any remaining reservations as soon as possible in order to obtain possible refunds and/or unused airfare credits.